Man headbutted and kicked in ribs during racially aggravated assault in Pontefract

A man was grabbed around the neck from behind, pulled to the ground, headbutted and kicked in the ribs during a racially aggravated assault in Pontefract.

Police today released details of the incident along with an e-fit image of a man they would like to trace in connection with the incident.

It happened in the snicket from Harewood Avenue to Willow Park/Chequerfield Lane, which runs by the side of the De Lacey Primary School playing fields.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said the assault took place at around 8.30pm on Saturday, June 2.

"The male victim was grabbed around the neck from behind, pulled to the ground and assaulted, including being head-butted and kicked in the ribs," he said.

"The male perpetrator shouted racial abuse at the victim during the assault.

"Officers would like to hear from anyone who recognises the man pictured in this e-fit image or with any other information which could help the ongoing investigation."

Information can be passed directly to the police via 101, quoting 13180267005, or by using the Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Alternatively, details can be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.