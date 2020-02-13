Man jailed after stabbing ex-girlfriend in front of young son when she refused to get back together

A man has been jailed after stabbing his ex-girlfriend in front of her six-year-old son when she refused to get back together with him.

Jordan Taylor, 26, from Rotherham forced his way into his former partner's home on May 27 last year.

When she refused to give their relationship another chance, Taylor picked up a nearby kitchen knife.

He then stabbed her in the stomach.

The victim’s six-year-old son raised the alarm with a neighbour as his mum tried to call an ambulance.

Taylor was arrested two days later and subsequently charged with section 18 wounding.

Taylor, of no fixed address, had pleaded guilty to section 18 wounding on 19 November 2019.

He was jailed for nine years, eight months by the Royal Courts of Justice last week (5 February) after his initial sentence of six years, nine months was appealed by the CPS.

He was also handed a ten year restraining order.

Detective Constable Leanne Hearnshaw, from Rotherham’s Protecting Vulnerable People team, said: “Firstly, I want to recognise the bravery of the victim in this case. This has been a difficult investigation and lengthy court process. I would like to thank her, and her family, for their continued support and patience throughout.

“I also commend the courage of the victim’s six-year-old son. This little boy witnessed a horrific incident yet was able to think clearly enough to raise the alarm with a trusted neighbour and get help for his mum.

“This was a terrifying incident, nobody should ever be fearful of being attacked in their own home. I am glad the courts have recognised this and given a sentence which reflects the ordeal.

“To others who may be living in a physically violent or mentally abusive relationship, please do not suffer in silence.

“If you or anyone you know is suffering from domestic abuse, please tell someone and seek support. You can report domestic abuse by calling 101, or 999 if a crime is in progress or a life is at risk.”