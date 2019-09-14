Man jailed for bottle attack on dance floor at Big Fellas in Pontefract

A thug who left a man scarred when he bottled him on the dance floor at a Pontefract nightclub has been jailed.

Christopher Pinardi punched the man in the head before striking him with a bottle in Big Fellas nightclub, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Pinardi's victim held his left arm to protect himself and the bottle struck the arm and smashed.

He suffered multiple cuts to his left arm and a shard of glass broke off and cut his left ear during the attack in the early hours of Sunday June 23 2018.

The man had to undergo plastic surgery on the arm and has been left with a weak left hand and lost his job due to the injury.

The court heard Pinardi's sister had been involved in an argument on the dance floor with another woman.

The man was attacked after he stepped in and pushed Pinardi's sister, the court heard

Prosecutor, Mehran Nassiri said the attack victim wrote a victim impact statement. "He states he is very conscious of scars to his left arm.

"He does not go out as often and still suffers from, pain and weakness in his arm in his new occupation as a security officer."

Pinardi, of Park Lane, Pontefract, admitted wounding.

Richard Canning, mitigating for Pinardi said door staff had ejected the attack victim following the incident.

Mr Canning said: "He (Pinardi) was reacting, quite properly in my submission to try and right a wrong and went too far."

Jailing Pinardi for 22 months, judge Mushtaq Khokar said: "None of the other witnesses spoke of the complainant actually attacking your sister other than pushing her."

Judge Khokar added: "It has affected his employment to the extent that his left arm is weaker than was the case before."

The court heard Pinardi was jailed for six years in January 2012 after he was convicted of wounding with intent, two charges of wounding and one charge of assault.