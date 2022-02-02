Ryan Lunn, aged 24, was sentenced for making 610 indecent images, 192 of which were placed in the most serious category A, and one which was considered "extreme" pornography.

He was also sentenced for engaging a teenage boy in sexual activity and for offering sexual contact with a child.

Leeds Crown Court was told by Samuel Ponniah, for the prosecution, that in August 2020 police went to Lunn's home after getting intelligence to suggest there would be illegal images on a mobile phone. They recovered phones and a computer as well as a USB port from which more than 600 images were discovered.

Whatsapp conversations between Lunn, of Woodhead Road in Berry Brow, Huddersfield, and children were also found.

On arrest Lunn admitted having a "sexual interest" in children.

Lunn has 10 previous convictions dating back to 2015 of which six were for making indecent images, three for possession and one for distribution of images. A sexual harm prevention order was imposed at that time and was still running when the latest matters were committed.

Ian Hudson, defending, said: "He was 18 at the time of the last order imposed, he was immature. Because of his immaturity it was thought inappropriate to go on some of the courses to address that offending history. Time has moved on and he wants to address his offending behaviour, it concerns him as much as it does others. If he was sent to prison he would be released without these issues being addressed."

Mr Hudson added that the defendant, who turns 25 on Friday, was "emotionally complex".

At Leeds Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday), Lunn was handed sentences of 16 months for the 192 category A images, eight months for the 218 category B images and six months for the 170 category C images.

For the extreme pornographic image the term handed down was three months and for inciting a boy to touch himself the judge deemed Lunn should serve 32 months and 12 months for the sexual contact.

All the sentences will run concurrent and it is likely that he will be eligible for release on licence having served half of the term. He was also made the subject of sexual harm orders for an indefinite period.

Judge Phillips QC added: "The offences are serious and very troubling. It was deliberate and committed in full knowledge that there was help available to help you prevent offending. You committed these in full knowledge of the serious impact of this offending."