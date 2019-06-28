Man jailed for riding stolen motorbike wrong way down M621 slip road in Leeds police chase

Have your say

A man who went the wrong way down a motorway slip road on a stolen motorbike to get away from police has been locked up for eight months.

Police abandoned the chase after Lee Norton entered the M621 at Beeston in the opposite carriageway because of the danger it posed to other road users.

Leeds Crown Court

Leeds Crown Court heard Norton was spotted riding the motorbike on the pavement on Dewsbury Road at 7pm on May 31 this year.

Bashir Ahmed, prosecuting, said Norton had a pillion passenger.

Pedestrians had to get out of the way to avoid being knocked down.

The court heard the Honda motorbike had been stolen from an address in Beeston the previous night.

A police officer took a photograph of Norton as he was riding the motorbike on the pavement.

A police car began to follow the defendant but he rode over a grassed area to get away.

The motorbike was spotted again a short time later but Norton rode onto the motorway slip road.

Norton was recognised from the photographs.

Checks revealed he was banned from driving at the time of the incident.

Norton, 25, of Waincliffe Place, Beeston, was later arrested but refused to comment in interview.

He pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, failing to stop and having no insurance.

He has previous convictions for robbery, bicycle theft, vehicle theft and handling stolen goods.

Adrian Pollard, mitigating, said Norton pleaded guilty to the offences at the first opportunity.

He said: "He accepts that he brought all this on himself and makes no excuses.

"He is still behaving like a teenager with no real focus in his life.

"He does accept that this is his fault and he realises he has to make opportunities for himself."

Judge Andrew Stubbs QC told Norton: "You think you are beyond the law.

"You simply did not care.

"You know this offence is so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified."

Norton was also disqualified from driving for 22 months.