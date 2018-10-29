Man kicked and punched during "unprovoked attack" by two men near Brooklands School in Skipton

A man was kicked and punched during an "unprovoked attack" by two other men near a school in Skipton.

North Yorkshire Police today issued an appeal for information about the assault which happened at a time when families and children would have been in the area.

The man had been walking with a woman towards Carleton Road and the footbridge over the railway line when he was attacked on Thursday, October 25.

Police said two men attacked the victim in Burnside Avenue, near to the entrance to Brooklands School, at around 4.55pm.

The victim was knocked to the ground and suffered a prolonged assault during which he was kicked and punched while he lay on the ground.

Eventually he managed to get to his feet and the suspects fled down Burnside Avenue.

Officers now want to hear from anyone who can help to establish the full circumstances surrounding what they say was an unprovoked attack.

Investigating officer PC Rich Sutcliffe said “This nasty assault took place in a quiet residential area in broad daylight at a time when families and school children would be in the area.

"The incident would have been quite shocking to see and I am sure that anyone passing by would have noticed this taking place.

"I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the attack or has any information which would assist the investigation get in touch.”

Both attackers were described as being in their late teens to early 20s and one was pushing a mountain bike.

Anyone with information can email richard.sutcliffe@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call the force on 101, select option 2, and ask for Richard Sutcliffe.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via the independent crime charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12180199895