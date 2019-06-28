Man 'kicked living daylights' out of his boyfriend during attack at Leeds city centre sauna

A man was caught on camera 'kicking the living daylights' out of his boyfriend during a dispute at sauna in Leeds city centre.

Gareth Bowles carried out the attack on his on-off partner after he snatched his credit card from him as he attempted to pay into the premises.

Gareth Bowles' attack was caught on camera outside Base, on Heaton's Court.

Leeds Crown Court heard the incident happened in the entrance to Base, in Heaton's Court, on May 2 last year.

The court was shown CCTV footage of the victim grabbing Bowles' credit card as he took it out at the counter.

The 31-year-old reacted by attacking the victim, continuing the assault in the street outside.

He repeatedly dragged the man to the floor and kicked him in the head.

The court heard Bowles also squirted a liquid into the other man's face.

Bowles was arrested and was asked during interview if the victim had put his credit card down a drain.

Adam Walker, prosecuting, said the victim suffered a broken elbow in the attack.

Bowles, of Noster Terrace, Beeston, Leeds, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm.

Michael Walsh, mitigating, said: "Mr Bowles has been absolutely contrite about this. He has not tried to minimise his role."

The court heard Bowles was hard-working man and well liked by his colleagues.

Bowles was given a 15-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to do 200 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay the victim £1,000 in compensation.

Judge Christopher Batty told Bowles it was his good character references that saved him from a prison sentence.

He also said: "[The victim] did not want to take it further, perhaps recognising he had inflamed it in the first place and the two of you are just not right together."