Man laid on top of female police officer and 'forced his fingers into her eyes' as she lay helpless on floor

A Yorkshire man who assaulted two female police officers - forcing one of them to the floor and laying on top of her to repeatedly poke her in the eyes, has been jailed.

Kane Taylor, 32, was seen driving his car erratically by the two female officers who were on patrol in the Monk Bretton area on Barnsley in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The officers Taylor on Lamb Lane and it soon became apparent he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Taylor, of Monk Breton, became verbally and physically aggressive, attacking both the officers.

Barnsley Magistrates Court heard how he laid on top of an officer and forced his fingers into her eyes while she lay helpless on the floor.

He also struck the other officer across her face.

Both officers attended Barnsley District Hospital to be checked over. They were later discharged and despite their injuries, they returned to work the next evening.

Taylor was sentenced to 44 weeks imprisonment on Wednesday, after pleading guilty to two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker, taking a motor vehicle without the owner’ s consent, driving without insurance, driving whilst disqualified and failing to provide a specimen of breath.

Chief Superintendent Sarah Poolman said: “I hope the sentencing of Taylor sends out a strong message to those who think it is acceptable to assault officers while on duty.

“Officers expect and frequently deal with challenging and difficult situations, but it is not part of their job to be physically attacked.

“Throughout court Taylor showed complete disregard for police and the court staff, and throughout his time in custody he was abusive and violent. We hope yesterday’s sentencing will act as a reminder that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated and will act as some form of consolation to the officers affected.”