A man has gone missing from Pontefract.

Thomas Quinn, 32, is currently missing from the Pontefract area.

Thomas is of medium build with short brown hair and was last seen wearing a grey hooded top, black trousers and blue Converse trainers.

Any information or sightings please ring 101 and quote log 229.

