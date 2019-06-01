Man plied girl, 15, with alcohol until she was unconscious and sexually assaulted her on summer camping trip

A Yorkshire man plied teenage girls with cocaine and alcohol to bribe them into giving him sexual favours.

The three teenage girls were just 16 and 15 when they met 19-year-old Steven Clarke in the summer of 2017.

Clarke, from Hornsea, befriended the girls and used the fact he had money and a car to win them over.

None of the girls had taken Class A drugs before, but Clarke, now 21, persuaded them to all try cocaine.

Once they were addicted he would control them telling them he deserved sexual favours in exchange for drugs and alcohol.

Appearing at Hull Crown Court yesterday, Clarke was jailed for four years after he admitted attempting to supply cocaine to the girls and to sexually assaulting the 15-year-old girl.

The assault took place on a camping trip when he gave his victim so much alcohol she passed out in a tent.

While she was unconscious, Clarke sexually assaulted her.

He was only stopped from going further after a friend of the girl intervened and took her away.

The court heard how the teenager's relationships with their families broke down because of their addiction and how they stopped attending school.

They are only just recovering from their drug addiction.

Detective Constable Nicola Gibbs, who led the investigation for Humberside Police, said: “Firstly, I want to thank these young women for their bravery and determination to come forward and see Clarke punished for what he did to them.

“The impact his actions have had on them cannot be underestimated and I am so proud of the steps they have taken to rebuild their lives."