Man re-arrested over murder of 30-year-old woman in North Yorkshire

Police have re-arrested a man on suspicion of murdering a woman in North Yorkshire.

The body of 30-year-old Natalie Harker was discovered in a wooded area in Brough with St Giles between Colburn and Catterick on Wednesday last week.

Following the discovery, a 44-year-old local man was arrested over Ms Harker's death and subsequently released on police bail.

North Yorkshire Police said on Tuesday that the man had been re-arrested and questioned over the murder.

The force are continuing to appeal for information from the public to help with the investigation.

Detective Inspector Steve Menzies said: “I understand that news of this incident has been unsettling to the wider community but I would like to confirm that we have an experienced and dedicated team working hard to bring this case to a quick resolution.

“We are working hand in hand with the local Neighbourhood Policing Team to conduct this investigation and offer support and reassurance to local residents within the community.

“Our appeal remains to anyone who has any information which could assist our investigation and who hasn’t come forward already to contact North Yorkshire Police. This is especially important regarding anyone who knew Natalie Harker and who may have any information about her life and associations over the last few years.

“We are continuing to support Ms Harker’s family at this difficult time. They have asked us to relay a message that they would like to express their heartfelt thanks for all of the support they have received from the local community and North Yorkshire Police.

"I would ask again for their privacy to be respected as this investigation progresses.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.