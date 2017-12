Police are appealing for witnesses to a robbery in Hull over the weekend.

A 41 year-old man, was walking home from a night out along Woodhouse Street when he was approached by a group of men who pushed him and stole his wallet, cigarettes and lighter. He sustained minor injuries in the incident which was in the early hours of Sunday.

Humberside Police is asking for anyone with information to contact 101 quoting log 79 of 3/12/17.