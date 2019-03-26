Man robbed in Co-op by man in white mask

A man was robbed in a Co-op store in Harrogate by a man wearing a white mask.
It happened outside the Skipton Road store at 11.55pm on Thursday, March 21.
The man was approached by a man wearing dark clothing and a white mask who then demanded money.
He gave the man a small amount of cash.
The masked man then fled towards the end of the Co-op car park.
North Yorkshire Police have now asked anyone with information to contact them on 101 and ask for PC Thornborrow.
