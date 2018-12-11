Man rushed to hospital after five-man brawl at Batley pub

Have your say

A man was hospitalised after a brawl at a Batley pub last night.

Police are investigating the incident, which happened at around 20:58 at the Rose of York public house on Bradford Road.

The Rose of York pub, Batley.

Officers confirmed the fight took place between five males.

A spokesperson said: "A 34-year-old male suffered facial injuries and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment.

"The male suspects left the pub and walked towards Birstall.

"Enquiries are ongoing.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180618981 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."