A man has been rushed to the Leeds General Infirmary after being hit by a van on the A1M.

The man, in his 40s, was hit on the southbound carriageway between junctions 47 and 46 at around 12.10pm.

He was struck by a Mercedes Vito van, police said.

The man was taken to the LGI with multiple injuries and remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Police have appealed for any witnesses to the incident or before to ring 101.