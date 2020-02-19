Man's body found found near crash site – 12 hours after South Yorkshire Police attend scene

Have your say

A police force in Yorkshire has referred itself for investigation after ambulance staff found a man's body near to a crash scene officers had already attended.

A 74-year-old man was found dead at Long Road at Brampton-en-le-Morthen near Rotherham on Wednesday morning, 12 hours after police attended a crash at the same site the night before.

South Yorkshire Police has referred itself to the Independent Office of Police Conduct

It is thought the man, who has not been named but whose family have been notified, died in the road collision.

South Yorkshire Police was called the following morning by Yorkshire Ambulance Service, after the discovery was made at 8.30am.

An investigation has since been launched and the force has referred itself to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC).

A spokesman said: "An investigation is underway following the death of a man in Rotherham in a suspected fatal road traffic collision.

"At 8.30pm yesterday evening (Tuesday 18 February), police were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Long Road, Brampton-en-le-Morthen.

"Officers attended the scene and conducted a search of the area to understand the circumstances surrounding the collision.

"The vehicle, a black Citroen Picasso, was later recovered.

"At 8.30am this morning (Wednesday 19 February), police received a further call from the ambulance service following reports the body of a man had been discovered on Long Road, close to the scene of last night's collision.

"The man, a 74-year-old, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family are being supported by specially trained officers.

"Long Road was closed to allow officers to carry out enquiries, but has since reopened."

Anyone with information on the incident should contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 170 of February 19.