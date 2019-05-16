Man saved from canal after reports of attempted suicide

A man has been saved from a canal in Yorkshire after reports of an attempted suicide.

Emergency services attended Fall Ings Lock on Wednesday, May 15 after it was reported that a man wished to take his own life.

When crews arrived the man was already in the water.

Sergeant Booth, of West Yorkshire Police, went into the water to help the man.

The WYP Wakefield City and North West team also praised the 'quick thinking' of fire and ambulance staff and the members of the public who assistant in the rescue.

He was rescued from the water without serious injuries.

He is now being treated in hospital.

In a statement on Facebook, the Wakefield and City North West team said: "Emergency Services were initially called to Fall Ings Lock earlier this evening where it was reported that a male wished to commit suicide. Soon after, as crews arrived the male had already entered the water.

"Due to the quick thinking of Sergeant Booth who entered the water, members of the public nearby, Fire and Ambulance staff, the male was rescued from the water without serious injury.

"The man is now being treated in Hospital."

Whatever you’re going through, Samaritans can be called for free at any time on 116 123.

The organisation can also be emailed at jo@samaritans.org Visit samaritans.orgfor more information.

