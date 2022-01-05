Man seriously injured after being dragged along road in Sheffield by thief who was trying to steal his car

The man, aged in his 50s, had parked his car near shops on Handsworth Road at 2pm on Tuesday (January 4) when the thief struck as he was inside a store.

The offender got inside the victim's Volkswagen Golf and tried to drive away in it.

Handsworth Road

The owner of the car was then dragged along the road by it as he tried to stop the theft. He is being treated in hospital for serious injuries.

The driver of the Golf fled the scene in the vehicle by turning left onto Fitzalan Road. The Golf has not yet been found.

South Yorkshire Police wish to speak to anyone who might have been in the area at the time and saw who heard anything suspicious, has CCTV which captured the incident or who was driving past and caught the incident on dashcam.