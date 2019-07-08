Man seriously injured after being hit in face with plank of wood in brawl outside Knaresborough pub

Have your say

A man has suffered serious facial injuries after he was attacked with a plank of wood in a fight outside a Knaresborough pub.

North Yorkshire Police were called to reports of a fight involving up to 12 men in their early 20s, close to the Market Tavern in Knaresborough at around 10pm on Saturday.

The 24-year-old man, who was not part of the group, suffered serious injuries to his face and remains in hospital.

Police say his injuries are not life-threatening.

Witnesses have described the man who carried out the attack as white, in his 20s, 5ft 9ins tall, with short dark hair.

He was wearing a dark blue Puffa-style jacket and jeans.

A police spokesman said: "Police are interested in speaking to a man matching the above description who was seen to get out of a white Mercedes nearby shortly after the incident.

"Anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have information that would assist the investigation, is asked to contact DC Ruth Taylor of Harrogate CID, by dialling 101.

"Please quote reference number 12190122421 when passing information."