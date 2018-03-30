Man seriously injured during stabbing in Huddersfield town centre

A man was left seriously injured after being stabbed in Huddersfield town centre yesterday.

West Yorkshire Police said today that the 22-year-old victim had suffered "serious injuries caused by a knife" during the incident in Queen Street.

A 19-year-old Huddersfield man has been charged with section 18 wounding with intent to cause harm, possession of a knife in a public place and criminal damage to a car in connection with the incident.

Police said he remained in custody and was due to appear at Kirklees Magistrates' Court next week.

Meanwhile, officers are continuing to appeal for information about the incident and want to hear from any witnesses.

Contact Kirklees CID via 101, quoting crime reference number 13180147721.

Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

