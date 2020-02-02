Man shot by armed officers in London as Met Police investigate 'terrorist-related' incident

Have your say

A man has been shot by armed officers in London in a 'terrorist-related' incident.

Met Police are investigating the incident in Streatham, where a number of people are believed to have been stabbed.

In a tweet, the The Met Police said: " A man has been shot by armed officers in Streatham.

"At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed.

"The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related."

The force advised people to avoid the area while emergency services deal with the incident.