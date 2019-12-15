Man shot by police in Hull

Have your say

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being shot by police in Hull.

Humberside Police were called to reports of a man in Hessle Road in possession of a firearm in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The force confirmed he had been shot by an officer.

No one else has been injured.

The case has now been transferred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct.

Assistant Chief Constable Paul Anderson said: "There is currently a scene in place on Hessle Road, Hull, following a police incident in the early hours of this morning (Sunday, 15 December).

“Officers were deployed to the area after a report was received that a man was in the street and believed to be in possession of a firearm.

“The man was shot by police during the incident and is currently in hospital in a critical condition. There were no other injuries sustained by anyone.

“A mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office of Police Conduct.”