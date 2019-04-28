Man shot outside Sheffield pub

A man has been shot outside a Sheffield pub.

Just after 1am last night, emergency services were called to Sandstone Road in the Wincobank area following reports that a group of about five men were involved in an altercation outside of the Wenue6 pub, formerly the Forum.

A police cordon in place on Sandstone Road in Wincobank (photo submitted).

On arrival, a 26-year-old man was found injured and taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his upper body, suspected to have been caused by a firearms discharge.

He currently remains in a critical condition.

An investigation is in the early stages and detectives are working hard to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and detain those involved.

The Wenue6 pub on Sandstone Road in Wincobank (photo: Google).

Anyone who was in the area and who saw what happened is asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 46 of 28 April 2019.