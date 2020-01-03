Man stabbed and three teenagers arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Harrogate

A man has been seriously injured after he was stabbed in Harrogate in the early hours of Friday morning.

The man, who is in his 30s and from Harrogate, was stabbed outside The Victoria Shopping Centre opposite the train station at around 4.40am.

Three teenagers, aged 16, 15 and 13, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

They remain in police custody.

The man remains in hospital with injuries to his face, back and leg.

North Yorkshire Police have increased patrols in the town following the stabbing.

Superintendent Steve Thomas, Harrogate Commander, said: "This is clearly an extremely serious incident, and residents will naturally feel concerned about what has happened. However, incidents like this are very rare in our town. Thanks to a fast response local officers last night, three suspects have been arrested, and a police investigation is well underway.

"You can expect to see increased patrols in the town centre in the coming days - officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team will be in the area to provide extra reassurance to residents and businesses.

"Please do speak to them if you have any concerns.

"It goes without saying that the carrying of knives and other weapons is unacceptable and these additional patrols will be using appropriate stop and search powers to ensure anyone found in possession of weapons is arrested and put before the courts"

Anyone with any information about the incident or anyone who witnessed the attack should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12200001239.