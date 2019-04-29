Man 'stabbed' outside family attraction in Harrogate

A man has been taken to hospital after reports of a 'stabbing' incident outside Harrogate's Hydro swimming pool and leisure facility.

'Stabbing' outside Harrogate swimming pool - safety message as schoolchildren continue lessons

In a statement, North Yorkshire Police confirmed they were called to the scene by Yorkshire Ambulance Service just after 11am this morning, who said a man had a stab wound to the chest.

A police spokesperson said: "The incident was reported to have taken place near the benches outside of the Hydro, Jennyfield Drive in Harrogate.

"Police have attended the scene – the injured man was initially treated at the scene, however is now being taken to hospital.

"Enquiries are currently ongoing to determine the circumstance around the incident."