Man suffers serious head injury after fight in West Yorkshire

A man suffered a serious head injury after a fight in West Yorkshire.

Police were called at 1.30am on Sunday to an ongoing fight between a group of men on Stainland Road in Elland.

A 48-year-old man was found with a serious head injury and taken to hospital for urgent medical treatment.

He remains in hospital.

All suspects fled the scene.

There is a police cordon in place in the area while officers investigate the scene.

Enquiries remain ongoing.

Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident,or has any further information or mobile phone footage, to contact Calderdale CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13190486563.

