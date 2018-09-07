Man to face murder trial over death of long-term partner at Leeds house

A MAN is to go on trial accused of the murder of his long-term partner.

Peter Stalgis, 60, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Angela Conoby when he appeared before Leeds Crown Court today.

The 55-year-old’s body was found at a property on Berkeley Mount on Monday, May 20.

Stalgis appeared in the dock of the court and spoke only to confirm his name and enter the guilty plea.

A trial will begin on October 22 and is expected to last around five days.

No application for bail was made and Stalgis was remanded in custody.

Police responded to a call raising concerns for the welfare of a couple at a house on Berkeley Mount just after 7.30pm on Monday. They broke down the front door and found Ms Conoby dead inside the property. Berkeley Mount was cordoned off by police while investigations took place.

An inquest was opened last month into Miss Conoby’s death

Wakefield Coroner’s Court heard Home Office pathologist Dr Matthew Lyall conducted a post mortem and gave a provisional cause of death as sharp force trauma to the chest and neck.

