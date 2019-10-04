Man trying to film video in woodland is robbed of camera and laptop

A robbery victim was setting up to film footage in Yorkshire woodland when thieves with a knife stole his camera and laptop.

The man, who is in his thirties, was setting up the filming equipment in a wooded area in Shipley, near Bradford.

Police say he was approached by two men - one of whom had a knife - who stole the camera and laptop in the woods near to Redburn Road on Thursday, September 26, between 1pm and 2pm.

Luckily, the victim was unhurt.

West Yorkshire Police have now released an e-fit of one of the men who carried out the robbery.

The suspects are described as white. One had dark brown hair and was believed to be in his late twenties or early thirties, and wearing a black tracksuit.

The second suspect was of similar age and had blonde, scruffy hair and was wearing a sky blue tracksuit.

Anyone with information which may assist this investigation please call 101 or use the contact options on the West Yorkshire Police website. The crime reference is 13190494685.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers.