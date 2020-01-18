Man walking down M62 motorway with SUITCASE was already wanted by police

Have your say

A man was caught walking down the M62 motorway while carrying a suitcase.

The incident happened at Junction 32a of the M62 eastbound on Saturday.

Stock photo of police on the M62 motorway (Photo: West Yorkshire Police).

Members of the public reported seeing a man carrying a suitcase walking down the 70mph motorway.

After West Yorkshire Police attended, they found that the man was wanted for violence offences since July 2019 after having fled the country.

A spokesman for the force said: "J32a M62 East, member of the public reports that they've seen a male with a suitcase walking down motorway.

"Checks completed on the male which revealed he was wanted for domestic violence offences since July 2019 after fleeing the country. Thanks for the call"

Obviously, pedestrians are not allowed to enter the motorway at any time, so walking down the M62 with a suitcase was always going to attract the attention of officers...