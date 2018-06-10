Man wanted on recall to prison is arrested in York

A man who was wanted on recall to prison has been arrested by police in York.

Rory McCrae, 49, was released on licence from HMP Humber on Friday but was recalled to prison.

North Yorkshire Police issued an appeal for information on his whereabouts on Sunday, warning members of the public not to approach him.

In an update today, the force said McCrae had been arrested in York yesterday afternoon and returned to prison.

A spokesman said: “We’re very grateful to the media who supported our appeal and members of the public who contacted us with information.”