Man who murdered three-year-old boy in "appalling act of selfish cruelty" jailed for life

A man who murdered a three-year-old boy in an "appalling act of selfish cruelty" has been jailed for life.

Kyle Campbell, 27, fatally injured little Riley Siswick "either from a fist or by jumping or stamping on him or by striking him with an object" in February 2016.

Riley was found dead two days after he was seriously injured by Campbell at their Huddersfield home, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Campbell's actions "condemned Riley to a slow and painful death and deprived him of any residual chance he had of survival", the court was told.

He was found guilty of murder by a jury following a six-week trial.

Campbell was jailed for life with a minimum term of 20 years.

Riley's mother, Kayleigh Siswick, 27, was also found guilty of causing or allowing the death of a child.

She was today (Thurs) jailed for seven years.

Both showed no emotion as they were sentenced.

Prosecutors said neither Siswick nor Campbell raised the alarm about the toddler's acute and deteriorating condition which "would have been obvious" to anyone.

Robert Smith QC, prosecuting, told the jury the blow had injured Riley so severely his bowel was severed, spilling his stomach contents internally, which caused peritonitis - a life-threatening infection.

Mr Smith said this would have caused severe pain that "would have been obvious to the person who caused the injury or any adult who saw him after the injury was sustained".

He said the little boy would have deteriorated and developed septic shock.

An NSPCC spokesperson said: “Siswick and Campbell were the people supposed to care for Riley more than anyone else – they should have been his support system and his protectors. Instead, Campbell was the one he should have been protected from and his mother utterly failed him in that.

“No child should have to live with fear and abuse, so we urge anyone who has concerns about the welfare and safety of a child to call the NSPCC Helpline for support and advice.”