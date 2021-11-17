Man with terrier made 'inappropriate comments' to woman walking her dog in North Yorkshire field

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after a man made 'concerning' comments towards a lone woman in Selby.

By Grace Newton
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 12:04 pm
Mill Lane

At about 2.30pm on Friday November 12, the woman was walking her dog alone when she was approached by man who made inappropriate comments towards her.

The incident took place in an enclosed field off Mill Lane near Brayton, Selby.

The man involved is described as white, about 70 years old, about 6ft tall, thin, with spiked grey hair. He was wearing a stud earring in his left ear. He was walking with a small white terrier-type dog.

If you have experienced similar incident in the area, or you can help identify the man involved, contact PC 1232 Barker of York/Selby Response, via email, [email protected], or call 101 quoting reference 12210240413.