Manhunt continues as murder investigation launched in Driffield

A murder investigation is underway in a village near Driffield after the death of a man this morning.

Police were called to a house in the area of Southburn just before 9.30pm last night after reports that two people had been seriously injured in a "nasty attack".

A man and a woman were taken to Hull Royal Infirmary but the man died this morning, police have said. A major police manhunt is now underway to trace a man named as Anthony Lawrence in connection with the incident.

Appealing directly to Mr Lawrence, Chief Inspector Andy Parsons said: “Anthony, it’s vital that we speak to you about this incident as soon as possible and I would urge you to go straight to your nearest police station so that we can do this.

“Avoiding speaking to us could only make matters worse for you in the long run.”

The suspected murder happened in the Southburn area, a small rural hamlet near Driffield. Police teams including specially trained dog units are now investigating and searching the area, and the entire village has been cordoned off.

Police say the victims' family is being supported by specialist officers. The woman’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

An appeal had been issued this morning to trace a car, a dark blue Vauxuall Meriva, but this vehicle has now been found.

And while police have said this is believed to be an isolated incident, they have warned members of the public not to approach the wanted man.

Chief Insp Parsons added: “At this point it is believed that this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider public.

“However, if you believe you have seen Anthony Lawrence or have any information about his whereabouts, please don’t approach him yourself. Call us on 999.”

He is described as white, 56-years-old, around 5ft 10in tall, balding, with close cropped dark hair and large build, and from the Southburn area.

