Manvers Way crash: Police name biker, 28, who died in collision with car in South Yorkshire

Bradley Hardy, 28, from the Swinton area, was struck by a red Ford Fiesta on Manvers Way on Sunday January 9.

Mr Hardy was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he sadly later died.

The 18-year-old man driving the car was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and has since been released under investigation.

South Yorkshire Police said: "Bradley's family have described him as popular and loved by all of his family and friends. They are absolutely devastated by his death and will greatly miss him. Bradley’s family are being supported by our specialist officers at this difficult time."

The Fiesta was turning onto Manvers Way from Cawood Drive when it struck the Honda motorbike.