Mark Barrott appears in court charged with murder of his wife Eileen Barrott

A Leeds man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his wife.

By Joe Cooper
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 12:34 pm
Updated Monday, 23rd August 2021, 12:36 pm

Mark Barrott, 54, appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court accused of murdering Eileen Barrott.

Mrs Barrott, 50, was found dead at the couple’s home in Naburn Fold, Whinmoor, Leeds, on August 15.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Barrott appeared in the dock for the three-minute hearing on Monday morning wearing a grey tracksuit and accompanied by a dock officer.

Mark Barrott (photo: West Yorkshire Police).

He spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth and appeared to hold his stomach with one hand throughout the brief proceedings.

District Judge Timothy Capstick told Barrott he would appear at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday and remanded him into custody.

Barrott sat looking at the floor during the hearing but looked over at a family member in the public gallery as he stood to leave the dock.