Mark Barrott, 54, appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court accused of murdering Eileen Barrott.

Mrs Barrott, 50, was found dead at the couple’s home in Naburn Fold, Whinmoor, Leeds, on August 15.

Barrott appeared in the dock for the three-minute hearing on Monday morning wearing a grey tracksuit and accompanied by a dock officer.

Mark Barrott (photo: West Yorkshire Police).

He spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth and appeared to hold his stomach with one hand throughout the brief proceedings.

District Judge Timothy Capstick told Barrott he would appear at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday and remanded him into custody.