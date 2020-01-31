Meet police force's newest canine crime fighters trained to detect drugs and firearms on Yorkshire's streets

One has already discovered a haul of drugs hidden inside a computer, whilst another can sniff out a gun in just seconds - these are North Yorkshire Police's newest weapons in the fight against crime.

The force has welcomed police dogs Barney, Skye and Mason who are now ready to face the front line detecting drugs, money and firearms after successfully completing their four-week initial course to become licensed detection dogs.

PD Mason is a two-year-old Cocker Spaniel

They will join PD Barney who, having already been working as a Drugs and Cash detection dog for six months, has completed the final part of his licensing, meaning he is now able to detect firearms, as well as drugs and cash.

The gruelling training has involved going out and about into busy environments to meet people and other dogs, while also perfecting the skills they have learnt to detect items blighting the streets.

Instructor PC Martin Gayles said: "It is a tough course which involves a lot of commitment by both dogs and their handlers, but their determination and desire to progress and learn resulted in them passing with shining colours."

PD Skye is a one year-old Cocker Spaniel and joins PD Patto, living at home with their handler PC Fletcher.

Two year-old PD Barney, a Cocker Spaniel, joins PD Lynne living at home with their handler PC Burleigh

Skye is described as a very bright and bouncy little girl and her natural ability to search no matter what the environment was shown on her course when she visited training venues across the county and managed to detect everything so quickly no matter where it was hidden.

PD Mason is a two-year-old Cocker Spaniel and joins PD Mikka living at home with their handler PC Thorpe who joined the Dog Section in 2018. PD Mason was gifted to the force by the Dogs Trust in Darlington in March 2018. His natural ability to use his nose and his happy character mean he takes everything is his stride and is a highly dependable asset to the force.

Two year-old PD Barney, a Cocker Spaniel, joins PD Lynne living at home with their handler PC Burleigh. He was also gifted to the force by the Dogs Trust in Darlington in February. He is known as an energetic, sweet young boy who is a joy to work with and his nose has already led him to many successful finds in his six-months with the force including a haul of drugs hidden inside a computer.

Their siblings, Patto, Lynne and Mikka are all General Purpose Police Dogs which means they are multi-disciplined canines who are trained to work under a variety of conditions. Their depth of skills includes; searching for missing people, tracking suspects from crime scenes and recovery of recently discarded articles of an evidential nature.