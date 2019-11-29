Meet Yorkshire police force's latest recruit in the fight against crime

He loves to wear his green Halloween jumper to keep him warm during the winter months, but Harry the 14-week-old cocker spaniel will soon swap his attire for a hi-vis police harness keeping the streets of Yorkshire safe.

Harry is destined to become an explosives detection dog with North Yorkshire Police.

Harry is a 14-week-old cocker spaniel who is destined to become an explosives detection dog.

The cocker spaniel is currently being puppy-walked by one of the force's volunteers to socialise him and get him use to every day situations such as getting to know other dogs, travelling in a vehicle, interacting with people and getting used to traffic and other noises.

Next week, Harry will have a new home with the force's dog section sergeant where he will start to integrate into police life, get to know his grown-up canine colleagues and be continually assessed for his suitability as a police search dog.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Once we know he has the right temperament and attitude to be a search dog, he will be paired up with his human handler and they will train and qualify together as a team.

Read more: More dog handlers earmarked for Yorkshire police force thanks to £420,000 cash injection

"He’ll then begin his career helping to keep North Yorkshire and its communities safe."

Harry is a 14-week-old cocker spaniel who is destined to become an explosives detection dog.

Police dogs and handlers have to undergo extensive training.

The dogs usually work for around seven or eight years before retiring, with most handlers choosing to keep them as pets once they leave the force.

The training never stops, with any downtime spent honing their skills.