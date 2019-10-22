Men jailed for knifepoint robbery in Hallowe'en masks at Yorkshire restaurant

Two men who robbed Chinese restaurant staff at knifepoint whilst wearing Hallowe'en masks have been jailed for the terrifying crime.

Joseph Mark Lambert and Jamal Mohammed Rassidou donned the terrifying masks to rob staff at the restaurant on High Street in Great Ayton, North Yorkshire, in November last year.

York Crown Court

The two were carrying kitchen knives and demanded staff hand over takings before escaping with £250 in cash.

York Crown Court heard staff feared they would be stabbed in the incident, which took place on Monday, November 12.

Tip offs from the community helped detectives track down Lambert and Rassidou, and the two men were both arrested and subsequently charged with robbery and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. Rassidou was also charged with possession of cannabis.

Lambert, 26, from Great Ayton, and 20-year-old Rassidou from Stokesley later pleaded guilty to the charges and were sentenced at York Crown Court on Thursday last week.

Lambert was jailed for five years.

Rassidou was sentenced to a total of 39 months’ detention in a young offender's institution.

Meanwhile, both were told they must pay a victim surcharge of £170, and court orders were made to forfeit the knives used in the robbery.

DS Chris Parker-Beagrie, of Northallerton CID, said: “This was a terrifying raid that left restaurant staff in real fear of being stabbed. Thanks to information and intelligence received from the local community, we were able to identify those responsible, and bring them to justice. The sentences they received will ensure the public is protected from these individuals.”