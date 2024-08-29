A Middlesbrough man and teenage boy have been arrested

On Thursday (Aug 29) in the early hours of the morning, a blue Suzuki motorcycle was stolen from outside an address on the West Cliff, in Whitby.

Yorkshire Police officers tracked and pursued the blue Suzuki motorcycle along the A171 when it had been reported stolen at 3.40am,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers spotted the bike at 3.55am as it went past Scaling Dam reservoir over the county border.

Cleveland Police then closed in to ensure the suspects on the bike could not get away.

They headed down Birk Brow and North Yorkshire officers used a stinger device further down the road to deflate the tyres.

Traffic officers from both forces worked together to bring the bike to a safe stop on the outskirts of Guisborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 43-year-old man and 17-year-old boy, from Middlesbrough, were arrested at 4.18am.

The suspects were initially taken into custody in Middlesbrough before being transferred to North Yorkshire.

The motorcycle was recovered just before 6am and the owner is being kept informed about the investigation.

In a statement police said: “Witnesses or anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage are urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 4, and speak to the Force Control Room.

“Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make an online report.