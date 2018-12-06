Milestone for police seizing criminal cash going through Yorkshire's ports

Humberside Police has made its 100th criminal cash seizure of 2018, bringing the total to more than £600,000.

It includes 11 seizures of money by a specialist regional team at Yorkshire's ports, which were worth a combined £88,937.

Meanwhile one drugs investigation alone netted £102,500 in cash, the largest seizure of the year.

A total of £167,902 has been frozen in seven bank accounts where the money is either suspected to have come from crime or that could be used in crime.

Part of any money seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act is used by the Government to fund crime-fighting initiatives, while the rest is invested into local communities.

Senior Financial Investigator Lorraine Baines said: “I’m extremely pleased with the results my team is getting. It’s the first time we’ve had a hundred cash seizures in a year and there will be plenty more to come.

“Most of the money we are seizing or freezing come from drugs crime.

“The main focus of those individuals involved in drugs is to make a profit. We’re making sure that profit doesn’t work its way back into their criminal worlds.

“If we’ve investigated you and our officers come knocking, then you’ll have to explain that your money has come from a legitimate source. If not, we can take action.

“Part of the money seized goes to the government and is reinvested into regional crime fighting initiatives.

“The remaining money comes back into force to be used to benefit the people living in the communities that we serve in the future.”