The missing Vietnamese teenager last seen in York has been found safe and well.

15-year-old Linh Le was found yesterday night.

Police are not yet able to reveal where she was found for operational reasons.

The investigation into the circumstances of her disappearance remains ongoing.

Ten people have been arrested in connection with her disappearance.

Two of them remain in police custody.

One 25-year-old man has been charged and appeared at York Magistrates Court on August 12.