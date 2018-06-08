Mobility scooter stolen from alley next to Lord Rosebery pub in Scarborborough

A mobility scooter belonging to a Scarborough resident was stolen from the yard outside their flat in the coastal town.

It happened in the alleyway off Westborough between Coral and the Lord Rosebery pub, between Monday, May 28 and Tuesday, May 29.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman today said: "The blue mobility scooter was taken without the keys or the battery suggesting the suspect will have had to either push or carry it away or remove it by a vehicle.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"We are requesting that anyone who may have seen the mobility scooter being removed, or anyone who may have had one offered for sale to please get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to email Nathan.stuart@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Nathan Stuart

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12180094592.