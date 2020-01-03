More than 160 people arrested for drink and drug driving over Christmas period in Leeds - the highest number in West Yorkshire

More than 160 people were arrested for drink and drug driving on the Christmas period in Leeds.

In total, 164 people were arrested in the city, with the youngest person arrested sixteen-years-old.

The oldest person arrested for eighty-one years old.

Elsewhere in West Yorkshire, 102 people were arrested on dink and drug driving offences in Bradford, 73 in Wakefield, 59 in Kirklees and 67 in Calderdale.

Chief Inspector Lisa Kirkland, Head of West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “Of the hundreds of drivers that we have arrested during our December enforcement campaign, some will have been as a result of collisions, while others will thankfully have been stopped before their impaired driving has caused harm to themselves or others.

“These drivers are facing the new year with the prospect of losing their driving licence and potentially their freedom. This is nothing though compared to a family facing a lifetime full of milestones that a loved one won’t be at.

“For the first time, we have seen nearly as many drivers arrested on suspicion of driving after taking drugs as there were drivers arrested for being over the legal drink drive limit. As one of my officers eloquently put it: ‘a bit of pot can cost you a lot.

“While we highlight the issue of drink and drug driving over the Christmas period, our officers work year round to take drivers who break the law off our roads for the safety of themselves and other road users.”