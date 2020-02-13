More women killed by their partners - as murder and manslaughter cases in Yorkshire rise by a third

The number of murders and manslaughter recorded by police across Yorkshire has risen 33 per cent with women more likely to be killed by their partners, latest figures released by the Office for National Statistics show.

There were 71 homicides reported across the four Yorkshire police forces between April 2018 and March 2019, up from 53 in the previous 12 months, the statistics show.

West Yorkshire Police - Yorkshire’s largest police force - recorded 36 homicides up from 23.

South Yorkshire Police recorded a 175 per cent rise in the number of homicides - from eight between April 2017 and March 2018, to 22 during the next 12 months.

Figures at North Yorkshire Police showed three homicides reported in the last 12 months compared to six the previous year. Humberside Police saw a fall from 16 to 10.

Nationally, the number of female victims of homicide in England and Wales rose by 10 per cent in the year up to March 2019, the highest number since 2006.

There were 662 separate homicide incidents in the period, up three per cent from the 644 the previous year and the highest since 2008, when there were 712.

Overall, there were 671 victims of homicide, 33, or five per cent, fewer than the previous year. This represents the first fall since 2015, although this was partly due to those killed in the London and Manchester terror attacks and the Shoreham air crash being included in the 2018 figures.

The ONS said the drop in offences recorded as murder, manslaughter or infanticide in the 12-month period was driven by a fall in male victims, which dropped 11 per cent, from 484 to 429.

But the number of female victims increased from 220 to 241, the second annual increase and the highest number since the year ending March 2006.

Almost half (48 per cent) of women victims were killed in a domestic homicide, with the suspect a partner or ex-partner in 38 of per cent of cases.

The most common method of killing continued to be stabbing, with 259 homicides committed with a sharp instrument, down eight per cent, with a fall of 23 offences, on the previous year.

The ONS also released figures showing a rise in the number of firearms used in offences across England and Wales with 9,787 offences recorded in the year ending March 2019 - a four per cent increase compared with the previous year.

Handguns were used in 28 per cent of all offences involving firearms in the year ending March 2019, making them the second most commonly used firearm after air weapons.

There were 33 fatalities resulting from offences involving firearms – three more than the previous year.

Across Yorkshire 780 firearm offences were recorded. West Yorkshire had 480, followed by 199 in South Yorkshire, 55 in Humberside and 46 in North Yorkshire.

Most victims of offences involving firearms were in younger age groups, with 56 per cent aged between 15 and 34 years; this is more than twice the proportion this age group made up in the total population of England and Wales (25 per cent).