Morrisons shop worker assaulted by woman in York

A Morrisons worker was assaulted by a woman in York on Monday, February 25.

It happened at about 7pm at the Morrisons store on Foss Island.

Police described the offender as a woman in her late 30s/early 40s, slim, with a pale complexion and mousey-coloured hair.

At the time of the assault, she was wearing a light coloured waist length hooded jacket and carrying a handbag and rucksack.

North Yorkshire Police are asking anyone with information to contact them on 101 and ask for PC Shanley or email joanne.shanley@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

