Mother and partner appear in court charged with murder of two-year-old Keigan O'Brien in Doncaster

A mother and her partner have appeared in court today charged with the murder of her two-year-old son in Doncaster.

Sarah O’Brien, aged 32, and her boyfriend Martin Currie, aged 36, both of Bosworth Road, Adwick, Doncaster, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court charged with the murder of two-year-old Keigan O'Brien.

Keigan was taken to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest last Wednesday and died in hospital the following day.

A post-mortem examination revealed he died of head injuries.

No pleas were entered during the short hearing.

Judge Jeremy Richardson QC set a provisional trial date for October 5 and remanded the pair into custody.

O’Brien sobbed as she was led away to the cells alongside Currie.