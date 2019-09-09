Mother appears at Sheffield Crown Court charged with murdering two sons

A mother has appeared in court charged with murdering her two teenage sons.

Sarah Barrass appeared at Sheffield Crown Court today accused of killing Tristan and Blake Barrass, aged 13 and 14 respectively, following an incident at a house in Sheffield in May.

The hearing took place at Sheffield Crown Court. Picture: Chris Etchells

Brandon Machin, 37, who is also accused of murdering the two boys, appeared in the dock with Barrass.

Barrass, 34, is also charged with three counts of attempted murder against two other children.

A trial date has been fixed for November 12 at Sheffield Crown Court.

Judge Jeremy Richardson QC ordered the pair to appear again for a hearing at the same court on September 27.

Police were called to a semi-detached house in Sheffield's Shiregreen area at around 7.30am on Friday, May 24.