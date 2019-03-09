Motorbike passenger dies after crash in East Yorkshire

A motorbike passenger had died after a crash in East Yorkshire.

The accident happened at about 11.30pm on the B1230 between Walkington and Beverley on Friday, March 8.

An orange Quingqi motorcycle that the victim was a pillion passenger on came off of the road and collided with a fence.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have been informed and are being supported by officers.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of driving offences in connection with the collision.

He remains in police custody whilst enquiries continue.

Humberside Police are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch on the non-emergency number 101 quoting log 756 of 08/03/19.

