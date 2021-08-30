Malton Road between Great Edstone and Marton

Emergency services were called to Malton Road between Marton and Great Edstone on August 28 at around 4.45pm.

The crash involved a blue Kawasaki motorcycle and a blue Suzuki Swift. The rider of the motorcycle, a 69-year-old man from Essex, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Suzuki, a 24-year-old man from Malton, was not injured. However, he was arrested in connection with the incident and has been released under investigation.

Police are now appealing for anyone driving between Amotherby and Marton between 4.45pm and 5.15pm who had a dashcam fitted to their vehicle to contact them on 101.

Officers investigating the crash are also appealing for the driver and passengers of a dark coloured vehicle which was travelling towards Malton directly ahead of the vehicles involved in the collision to come forward.