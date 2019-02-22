Motorcyclist seriously injured after Robin Hood crash

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured after a crash in Robin Hood, Leeds.

The red Yamaha motorbike collided with a grey Volvo on Leadwell lane at the junction of Copley Lane this morning (Friday).

It happened at about 6am.

More in news: Teenager arrested after shots fired at car in Osborne Road, Birkby

The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital.

His injuries were considered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police appealing for witnesses to contact the Eastern Area Roads Policing Unit via 101 quoting log 256 of February 22.

More in news: Teenager arrested after shots fired at car in Osborne Road, Birkby